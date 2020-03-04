The Dixie Chicks are back!

On Wednesday, the 13-time GRAMMY-winning country trio -- composed of Martie Maguire, Emily Robison and Natalie Maines -- dropped the music video for their single, "Gaslighter," and shared details about their upcoming album of the same name.

The song was co-produced by Jack Antonoff, and is their first single since 2007's "The Neighbor," which was released in support of their documentary, Dixie Chicks: Shut Up and Sing.

The power anthem comes with an empowering music video that shows the strength of women over the centuries and their unbreakable bond.

As for their album, the Dixie Chicks will be releasing Gaslighter on May 1, but fans can pre-order it now.

Maines had been teasing the "Gaslighter" song and its music video since Feb. 15, when she posted a group pic on her Instagram. "#Gaslighter #musicvideo #dcx2020 @dixie_chicks #aroundthecorner," she captioned the shot.

The Dixie Chicks' last album, Taking the Long Way, was released in 2006. The LP garnered them five GRAMMY Awards. The singers -- known for expressing their political views -- then went on an extended hiatus, before announcing in 2013 their first full-length tour since 2007.

The women were also featured on Taylor Swift's song, "Soon You'll Get Better," from her seventh studio album, Lover. In Swift's documentary, Miss Americana, the 30-year-old singer touched on why it was important to speak out politically despite some objections from her team and family -- bringing up how the Dixie Chicks were exiled after Maines' comment against then-President George W. Bush.

"Every time I didn’t speak up about politics as a young person, I was applauded for it. It was wild. I said, ‘I’m a 22-year-old girl -- people don’t want to hear what I have to say about politics.’ And people would just be like, ‘Yeahhhhh!,'" she explained.

"I saw how one comment ended such a powerful reign, and it terrified me," Swift admitted. "These days, with social media, people can be so mad about something one day and then forget what they were mad about a couple weeks later. That’s fake outrage. But what happened to the Dixie Chicks was real outrage. I registered it -- that you’re always one comment away from being done being able to make music."

For more on the Dixie Chicks, watch below.

