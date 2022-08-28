Dixie D'Amelio Reacts to Mom and Charli's 'Dancing With the Stars' Casting Rumors (Exclusive)
Dixie D'Amelio's lips are sealed. When ET's Rachel Smith spoke to the 21-year-old social media star at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, Dixie wouldn't comment on if the Dancing With the Stars rumors swirling around her mom, Heidi D'Amelio, and sister, Charli D'Amelio, are true.
"I cannot confirm or deny this information," Dixie told ET, "mostly because I don’t know, actually."
Rumors about the dual D'Amelio castings began to circulate last week, with several outlets reporting that the mother-daughter duo would both be joining the show for its inaugural season on Disney+, and would be competing against each other over the course of the season.
While Dixie is staying mum about the DWTS reports, she was quick to shut down any speculation that there's any sibling rivalry between herself and Charli. "We're best friends and roommates," Dixie assured ET.
In fact, Dixie even played matchmaker for Charli and her boyfriend, Landon Barker.
"I might have put the idea out there," Dixie said, before expressing her love for her sister. "I just love that she’s happy. I just want her to be happy [in] whatever she does."
On Sunday, though, Dixie was the only D'Amelio in attendance at the VMAs, as she attended the event at New Jersey's Prudential Center with her friends, not her famous family.
"I’m having a great time. Friends are here, so I’m excited," she told ET. "[My family's] not [here]. It’s just me. I miss them. I hate not having them here."
