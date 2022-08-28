Kane Brown is ready to make history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards! The 28-year-old country music superstar is set to hit the stage tonight as the first male country artist to perform at the show -- since it’s 1984 inception.

“I feel good, you know, I’m kinda upset that I’m not singing a country song,” he tells ET’s Rachel Smith about the performance of “Grand.”

“But also, it’s kinda good because people will be like ‘Oh, this is a country artist. Why is he singing this song?’ Then hopefully they go down a rabbit hole and they discover a lot more artists in the country world.

Brown will perform the pop-driven single on the Toyota Stage. While he is dabbling in the world of pop music on Sunday, don’t count on him to completely cross over. “No, I mean I got a 17-song album coming out and there’s only like two pop songs on there,” he says.

Adding that the number is closer to 2 ½, all thanks to the track that he has with his wife, Katelyn Brown. “The one with my wife is kinda poppy,” he tells ET. “But nah, I'll never transition just straight to pop.”

While there’s no chance that he will cross over to pop, there is a strong chance that a new collaboration is in the stars -- as non-country award shows are where he does his best networking.

“This is where all my collaborations have happened,” he says “Like, not country shows, so we’ll see.”

Brown wore a sleek black Prada suit -- that covered up his signature arms and tattoos -- while he walked the carpet with Katelyn. The couple, who are parents to Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, 8-months, shared a kiss for the cameras ahead of stepping inside for the ceremony.

In addition to taking the stage, Brown has the chance to take home a moon person award in the Song of the Summer category.

