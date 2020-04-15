Will Smith's longtime friend and collaborator, DJ Jazzy Jeff, has been through a scary ordeal. Jeff, whose real name is Jeffrey Allen Townes, video chatted with the 51-year-old actor for his new Snapchat series, Will From Home, to talk about his recent experience with severe symptoms that led him to believe he had contracted the coronavirus.

"I came home from my trip, you know, I feel like I'm coming down with something," the 55-year-old DJ explained. "Got in the bed, don't remember the next 10 days. My temperature had reached about 103, the chills, I lost smell, I lost sense of taste."

Jeff noted that though he was given a flu test, he was not given an actual COVID-19 test, so he couldn't confirm exactly what he had.

"When I went and got the chest X-Ray, she came in and said pneumonia in both of your lungs," he revealed. "People think we're at the end, and I think we're really at the beginning."

Will noted that Jeff's wife, Lynette Jackson, who is normally calm, "called me with the panic vibes."

The Bad Boys star, who formed with his friend the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince and also starred with him on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, quipped, "So I just immediately called [DJ] D-Nice to see if he would be available. I was like, not my DJ!"

Will has already filmed an emergency Red Table Talk with his famous family to discuss the coronavirus outbreak. His wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, also spoke with ET about the special RTT episode for those struggling with addiction while in quarantine.

