The stars are paying tribute to Kobe Bryant on the 2020 GRAMMYs red carpet.

The annual awards show kicked off on Sunday, just hours after ET confirmed the legendary basketball star died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, at the age of 41. His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was also on board the helicopter and died alongside her father, ET confirmed.

DJ Khaled was one of the first to pay tribute to the former NBA star on the red carpet at Staples Center. The arena is home to the Los Angeles Lakers, where Bryant played from 1996-2016. Khaled, clad in a black suit, posed with a T-shirt of Bryant holding up his original jersey No. 8, emblazoned with his famous nickname, "Black Mamba."

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also honored the sports icon by writing 24 -- Bryant's Lakers jersey number -- on her nail to wear with her red carpet look. She shared a close-up shot of it on her Instagram Story.

@priyankachopra / Instagram Story

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their three other children -- Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months. While speaking to ET on the red carpet, many stars remembered the late basketball star.

"You can probably tell I'm a little swollen," Billy Ray Cyrus said. "When I'm not on camera, I'm crying. My whole family is. We can't stop crying."

"Kobe was such a great man. Lil Nas X said it best. Not only was he a legend in sports, he was a legend as a man, a father. A great role model," he added. "It's a very sad, tragic day and bittersweet for all of us at the GRAMMYs."

