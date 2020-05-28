DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are returning to MTV with a brand new show. The dynamic Jersey Show duo will star on Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, where they'll be paired with a target of a viral internet prank who is seeking payback on the person who originally embarrassed them.

With help from Pauly and Vinny, the pairs will attempt to pull off some of the most over-the-top pranks yet in order to get the ultimate revenge.

"What if someone you knew pranked the s**t out of you in front of the entire world? Enter Pauly and Vinny," the first trailer for the series says. "They're helping the pranks get payback with the wildest pranks ever. If you can dream it, they can prank it."

And prank it they do, as the trailer shows the guys plot a skydiving event, organize a fake SWAT team, and jump out of a coffin.

The reality series will debut with back-to-back episodes following an all-new episode of Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the duo's Bachelor-style show that's set to enter its second season.

The full "Jerzday" lineup will kick off Thursday, June 25 with the premiere of Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D and Vinny at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The second season of Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny will debut June 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Until then, Pauly and Vinny can currently be seen on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which airs every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

