D.L. Hughley says he has tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing on stage during a stand-up show at Zanies Comedy Club in Nashville on Friday.

In an Instagram video he posted on Saturday, Hughley thanked everyone at Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville for taking good care of him as well as his fans and friends for their concerns, and said he was being released.

"When I came I was being treated for extreme exhaustion and dehydration ... but it turns out they ran a battery of tests and I also tested positive for COVID-19, which blew me away," he says. "I was what they call asymptomatic."

Hughley said he had none of the symptoms associated with the virus, including shortness of breath or a cough.

"I am going back to my hotel room to quarantine for 14 days and well, thank you for our prayers and your well wishes and a few more of them wouldn't hurt," he says. "Hopefully I don't develop symptoms and I just pass out over and over again -- or not."

A rep for the 57-year-old comedian confirmed to ET on Saturday that Hughley was hospitalized after he passed out, but said he is "feeling better."

"He was suffering from exhaustion after all the week’s work and travel and he was kept overnight at the hospital for tests under doctor’s orders," the rep stated. "But he is awake [Saturday] morning and feeling better."

Hughley's rep added that he "wishes to thank everyone for the very kind prayer and thoughts."

On Friday night, a video of Hughley collapsing was posted online by a fan in attendance. The comedian is seen slumped over on his stool as someone attempts to steady him. He then falls to the ground and is carried off the stage by two men.

DL Hughley passed out during his stand-up show at Zanies Nashville tonight. Prayers up for him! pic.twitter.com/qoE1CzbqHf — Brooks Golightly (@brooklynluv) June 20, 2020

The Hughleys star was at Zanies Comedy Club as part of a four-day gig that began June 18. The comedy club opened last month as part of Tennessee's Phase One reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hughley, meanwhile, is also scheduled to perform at Stand Up Live in Huntsville, Alabama, for a three-day event starting on June 26. No word on if his shows will be rescheduled.

