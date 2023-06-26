Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman recently discovered that he has another child. The controversial reality TV star is opening up about meeting his adult son for the first time, and the symbolic importance of his previously secret son's birthday.

Dog took to Instagram on Monday -- which memorialized the fourth anniversary of his late wife Beth Chapman's death -- to share how meeting his son recontextualized the significance of this emotional date.

"For the last four years, this day was a terrible reminder of one of the greatest losses of my life. But God redeemed this day when I discovered my son Jon, who I just met recently, was born on this day," Dog wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his adult son, and Dog's newly met daughter-in-law. "So now instead of sorrow, this day has a new meaning. This is my son Jon and his wife Jodi."

"The whole story of Jon is told in my new book, Nine Lives and Counting, coming SOON," Dog added, making sure to get in a plug for his forthcoming memoir. "For anyone who has suffered a terrible loss please know God restores and redeems. Happy birthday son, love you both."

The celebrity bounty hunter was already the father of 12 children before introducing the world to his newly discovered son. Not much is known about Jon, or the circumstances surrounding his paternity, but fans will apparently learn more in Dog's well-timed new memoir.

Dog was married to Beth for 13 years, up until her death due to cancer in June 2019. The pair shared two children together -- Bonnie Joanne Chapman, 24, and Garry Chapman, 22.

Although 68-year-old Dog previously told ET back in September 2019 that he would never marry again -- and that Beth used to joke she would haunt him if another woman ever took her place -- he proposed to Francie Frane, his current wife, in May 2020.

Francie also lost her husband, Bob, who died of cancer just six months before Beth, and the two said they bonded over their mutual grief and loss.

Dog has also had a tumultuous relationship with several of his children, including with Bonnie, who was not invited to his latest wedding, and with whom he's had a public feud over Dog's staunchly conservative political stances.

