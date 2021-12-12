The show won’t go on for Doja Cat. On Sunday, the “Woman” singer confirmed that she will have to pull out of the remaining iHeartRadio Jingle Ball dates after testing positive for COVID-19.

"As most of you probably heard earlier, a few members on my production team tested positive for COVID-19 and I had to cancel a couple of my upcoming performances as a safety precaution,” she wrote on Instagram. “Unfortunately, I’m sad to share that I just tested positive as well and will no longer be able to perform on the rest of the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour. While my spirits are down since I can’t be there to celebrate the holiday with my fans in Philly, DC, Atlanta and Miami, I’m doing OK and look forward to recovering and getting back out there as soon as I can! The rest of the tour stops have some really great lineups, wish I could be there. Much love XO”

On Friday, ahead of the New York City date at Madison Square Garden, the “Say So” songstress shared that some members of her crew tested positive and were quarantining following “appropriate safety measurements and necessary precautions.” In addition to NYC, the singer pulled out of the Boston date slated for Saturday.

This year’s Jingle Ball line-up includes the Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Megan Thee Stallion, Ed Sheeran, Saweetie and more on various dates.

Although she had to pull out of the remainder of the shows, Doja has a lot to celebrate. In addition to hosting the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in September, the 26-year-old singer is nominated for eight GRAMMYs.

“Yo wft 8?????,” she tweeted in celebration of the occasion.

