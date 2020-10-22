A Dolly Parton Christmas musical movie starring a Mamma Mia icon? Sign us up! The first trailer for Dolly Parton's Christmas on the Square has been released.

The Netflix film stars Parton in the role of Angel and Christine Baranski in the leading role of Regina Fuller, a "Scrooge" of a woman who returns to her small hometown following the death of her father with plans to evict everyone and sell the land right before Christmas.

The modern take on the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol, is a musical, with 14 original songs written by Parton. It also stars Treat Williams, Jenifer Lewis, Josh Segarra, and Jeanine Mason.

Parton teased another holiday project during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbertearlier this week -- her album, A Holly Dolly Christmas.

The record features collaborations with several celebrities, including Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson, Miley Cyrus and more.

"He had asked me years ago on his show one time if I'd sing 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' and I didn't know it, so I learned it, and I thought, well, I'll put it on the album," Parton said of Fallon's duet. "So I called him and said, 'You still want to sing that song? Want to sing on it with me?' So we did that. It's a fun song. He did good."

Christmas on the Square premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix.

Parton's appearance on The Late Show managed to bring Colbert to tears. Watch the clip below for more:

