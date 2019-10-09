Dolly Parton is spilling the beans on who she would like to see portray her, should a biopic about her fascinating life and stellar career ever get made.

The country music legend was interviewed for Elle's new Women in Hollywood issue, where she opened up about the possible project and which big-name actresses could potentially fill her cowboy boots.

"That depends on when I get it done," she tells the magazine, later stating that both Scarlett Johansson and Reese Witherspoon have crossed her mind when it comes to bringing her story to the big screen.

The 73-year-old hit-maker also reflected on how the #MeToo movement has changed things for women, though many issues still remain.

Jason Bell

"I think that brought so much stuff to the forefront that people had not been willing to look at, even though they knew it was happening," she states. "At that time, we really hoped that it would make a bigger difference than it actually did. Although I do feel like it did open a lot of doors and a lot of eyes to a lot of problems that we'd been having since time began."

Parton adds, "We still have a lot of the same problems. I think that we just have to keep working at it. I think the new #MeToo movement and all that stuff has thrown more light onto it. I think women are in a better place now than they've ever been before. I've been fortunate in my life that my being a girl kind of helped me along the way, and being from a strong family of men, and women, and not being afraid to stand on my own or to say, 'Go to hell,' if that's where you needed to go."

When asked if she'd ever experienced workplace harassment, the songstress responds that she's been "fortunate, more fortunate than most women have."

"I've certainly been harassed in my life. I've certainly had to put up with a lot of BS," Parton continues. "I was always strong enough to walk away from it and not to have to fall under it. I was lucky that I was in a good country town, where the men in the business have wives, and sisters, and cousins, and children."

