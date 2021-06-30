Don Cheadle tied the knot with his longtime love, Brigid Coulter, during the COVID pandemic, it was revealed during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Wednesday. Guest host Wanda Sykes spilled the big news when she said that Cheadle had texted her to tell her he got married earlier this year.

Cheadle, 56, and Coulter, 52, have been together for 28 years. Sykes shared her hilarious response to his text.

"You texted me at the top of the year, I guess, and you told me that you just got married," Sykes said. "And I was like, 'Oh damn, the pandemic got to Don and Bridgid.'"

"I was like, 'What the hell happened, man?'" she continued. "I think I just texted something back, like, 'Hey, if you're happy, I'm happy for you.'"

Cheadle joked that he was confused by Sykes' unenthusiastic reaction, but the comedian explained that she was caught off guard since she thought the couple was already married.

"I was like, damn, 'Cheadle went Hollywood,'" Sykes cracked. "Because I didn't know you guys weren't married."

Cheadle and Coulter share two daughters together, Ayana and Imani. They have been together since 1992.

