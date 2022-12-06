Don Lemon is showing support for his former colleague and friend, T.J. Holmes.

ET caught up with Lemon at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York Tuesday night, where he said he has "nothing but love" for Holmes amid his romance with Good Morning America co-host, Amy Robach.

"I'll say this, I know T.J., I worked with T.J. at CNN, so I have nothing but love for him and I hope that he's OK," Lemon said. "I don't know about their situation, I'm not privy enough, but I just like to offer people love and support and I hope that they're OK and hope that they continue to prosper."

Lemon also has hopes for the pair, who were recently taken off the air amid the scandal, to return to GMA3 soon.

"I hope so," the CNN anchor added. "And I hope that I can see them in person again soon so I can give 'em a hug."

On Monday, after ET learned that co-anchors would be temporarily removed from GMA3: What You Need to Know, Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos filled in for the pair live on-air. The change to the daytime news program comes after Holmes and Robach's romantic relationship became public last week.

However, their absence was not addressed head-on, just that they were "off" from the program. "Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have the day off," Ramos said at the start of the hour before moving on to the day's news.

The duration of their time off the air or when they'll return was also not revealed.

Their replacement comes after a source told ET that Kimberly Godwin, president of ABC News, made the decision to take the two off the air during the morning's 9 a.m. editorial meeting.

“I’m going to talk about something that has become an internal and external distraction," Godwin said, according to the source. "The relationship between two of our colleagues. I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what is the best for ABC News. For now, I’m going to take Amy and T.J. off the air while we figure this out."

As ET previously reported, news of Robach and Holmes' longtime relationship broke when The Daily Mail published PDA pics of the pair last week. Despite the surprise to viewers, ET learned that the two have been together "in secret for quite some time."

Not only that, but both anchors had previously separated from their spouses, attorney Marilee Fiebig and actor Andrew Shue, respectively. Those relationships ended in August and both spouses knew of Holmes and Robach's relationship before it went public.

