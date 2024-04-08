Don Lemon and Tim Malone are making some (happy) news of their own!

On Sunday, the former CNN anchor and his longtime partner tied the knot during a lavish wedding ceremony in New York City. According to People, Lemon, 58, and Malone, 40, said their "I dos" at the Fifth Avenue Presbyterian Church, during a ceremony officiated by close friend and United States ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

Don Lemon and Tim Malone get married in New York City. - Elder Ordonez / SPLASH

The couple's ceremony was witnessed by 140 guests, including The View's Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Ana Navarro. Clive Davis, Matt Lauer, Dana Bash, Alec and Hilaria Baldwin, along with other friends and family.

Lemon and Malone's ceremony also had three special guests, their rescue dogs -- Gus, Boomer and Barkley.

Lemon and Malone -- who is a real estate broker -- each wore tuxes by Suit Supply, and sealed their love with rings designed by Mark Lash.

Don Lemon and Tim Malone at wedding reception in NYC. - Gotham/GC Images

Lemon, who is now the host of The Don Lemon Show on X (formally Twitter) and his new husband opted to mix their traditions during the ceremony by jumping the broom and receiving a traditional Irish blessing by Malone's sisters.

Following the ceremony, the pair brought the Big Easy to the Big Apple by participating in a Second Line from the church to the Polo Bar, where the reception was held.

Don Lemon and Tim Malone - Leon Bennett/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lemon told People that the ceremony was a big deal, as they wanted the people closest to them to witness their commitment to each other and their love.

"A confirmation of our love and our commitment to each other," Lemon said. "It's also about celebrating our relationship, and our relationship with the people who are most important to us in our lives."

Lemon and Malone's wedding ceremony comes five years after they shared the news of their engagement -- which happened with the help of their three pups. The pair met in 2016 and had their first date on the day of the 2016 presidential election.

