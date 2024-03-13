Don Lemon Says Elon Musk Canceled His X Show Hours After Interview

Don Lemon says Elon Musk has pulled the plug on releasing his upcoming interview show, hours after he interviewed the controversial billionaire.

Lemon took to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, writing that Musk "has canceled the partnership I had with X, which they announced as part of their public commitment to amplifying more diverse voices on their platform. He informed me of his decision hours after an interview I conducted with him on Friday."

The Don Lemon Show was one of the first original shows announced in X's expansion of content partnerships in January -- along with talk shows from former congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and sportscaster Jim Rome.

"Elon publicly encouraged me to join X with a new show, saying I would have his 'full support,' and that his 'digital town square is for all,'" Lemon continued in his statement. "He and his team pursued the deal in numerous conversations and made significant commitments about the support X would provide for the show... I took Elon and his management team's word that they, for the first time, were interested in working directly with new and diverse voices."

Lemon said there were "no restrictions" put on his interview with Musk "that he willingly agreed to."

"My questions were respectful and wide ranging, covering everything from SpaceX to the presidential election. We had a good conversation. Clearly he felt differently," the former CNN host noted. "His commitment to a global town square where all questions can be asked and all ideas can be shared seems not to include questions of him from people like me."

Lemon's interview with Musk will remain the premiere episode of The Don Lemon Show and will be released on both X and YouTube, while subsequent episodes of the interview series will release solely on YouTube.

"While Elon goes back on his word, I will be doubling down on my commitment to free speech and I cannot wait to get started," Lemon concluded in his statement.

Musk later replied to Lemon's claims in a series of posts on X.

"X is a platform that champions free speech, and we’re proud to provide an open environment for diverse voices and perspectives," he wrote. "The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship, as we believe in providing a platform for creators to scale their work and connect with new communities. However, like any enterprise, we reserve the right to make decisions about our business partnerships, and after careful consideration, X decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show."

In a reply to a follower who asked for clarification on X's decision, Musk continued. "[Lemon's' approach was basically just 'CNN, but on social media,' which doesn’t work, as evidenced by the fact that CNN is dying."

"And, instead of it being the real Don Lemon, it was really just Jeff Zucker talking through Don, so lacked authenticity," he added. "All this said, Lemon/Zucker are of course welcome to build their viewership on this platform along with everyone else."

Lemon was fired by CNN last April amid some controversy over remarks he made while hosting CNN This Morning and a Variety report that alleged misogynistic behavior and "unprofessional antics."

In his first sit-down interview two months later, Lemon did not address the specifics of his firing but said, "The Constitution says a more perfect union, not a perfect union. I'm not a perfect person. No one is, but I think to fulfill the promise of the Constitution, we have to stand up for what is right. We have to stand up for the truth."

"I don't believe in platforming liars and bigots, insurrectionists and election deniers and putting them on the same footing as people who are telling the truth; people who are fighting for what's right, people who are abiding by the constitution," he noted further. "I think that would be a dereliction of journalistic duty to do those sorts of things."

RELATED CONTENT: