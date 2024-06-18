Singer Don Omar says he is cancer-free one day after he revealed his diagnosis with the world.

On Tuesday, the reggaeton superstar, 46, shared the joyous news that after an unspecified operation, he is now free of cancer and focusing on his recovery as he prepares to hit the road for his Back to Reggaeton U.S. tour.

"I woke up today cancer-free and grateful. Thank you for your good wishes, prayers and thousands of messages," the "Bandoleros" singer wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. The photo has since received more than 1 million likes, including one from fellow musician Machine Gun Kelly.

For the announcement, Omar included a pic of himself slightly smiling for the camera and tossing up a peace sign to his 11.7 million followers. "My surgery was a success. Now to recover," he ended the update to his fans, translated from Spanish to English.

Fans and friends flooded Omar's comments with kind words and hopes for a speedy recovery from his procedure and cancer diagnosis.

"You are the best William !! God bless you," shared music producer Yampi.

"Amen 👏🙌❤️," wrote singer Lyan.

The celebratory news comes after Omar previously shared his cancer diagnosis, also in an Instagram post, declaring that he was fighting the deadly disease and welcoming all prayers and thoughts.

"Yes today but tomorrow I will be cancer free. Good intentions are well received," the singer -- born William Omar Landrón Rivera -- wrote in his post on Monday. "See you all soon."

At the time, he shared a photo of his wrist with an Orlando Health hospital bracelet on it. In Tuesday's update, Omar tagged his location as Orlando, Florida. The original post has been liked by more than 900,000 people and has received some 57,000 comments with well wishes.

Omar is currently in the middle of his seventh tour, which is on hiatus until August, when he will resume performances in Oakland, California. The tour concludes in Belmont, New York, in September after stops in Texas, Florida and more.

