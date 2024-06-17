Reggaeton Superstar Don Omar Reveals He Has Cancer

Musician Don Omar has revealed that he is battling cancer.

On Monday, the 46-year-old reggaeton singer took to Instagram to share with his 11.7 million followers that he has been diagnosed with the disease, uploading a photo of his wrist with a hospital bracelet that reads "Orlando Health."

"Yes today but tomorrow I will be cancer free. Good intentions are well received." the "Bandoleros" crooner shared in a caption translated from Spanish to English. "See you all soon."

Omar -- born William Omar Landrón Rivera -- ended the post, which has been liked by more than 600,000 people, with a hashtag reading "F**k cancer."

In the comments, Omar -- who did not reveal the type of cancer he has or when he received his diagnosis -- received well wishes and prayers from more than 40,000 of his followers, who shared messages of hope and strength with the Puerto Rican-born musician.

"Pa lante we overcome that test because we overcome it master in the name of Jesus 🙏🏻," wrote Puerto Rican singer Farruko.

"My lovely boy, you are a warrior of thousands of battles and you will beat this one too for her position!" added Latin singer Olga Tañón.

"I love you don Omar!! ❤️ ❤️ God be with you always!! 🙏🙏 Remember that Miracles come down to earth daily!! One of the greatest is for you!! Amen 🙏🙏🙏🙏," responded artist Charytin Goyco.

Don Omar performs onstage during his "Back To Reggaeton" tour at Gas South Arena on April 18, 2024 in Georgia - Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Omar is currently in the middle of his Back to Reggaeton U.S. tour, which is on hiatus until August, when he will resume performances in Oakland, California. The tour concludes in Belmont, New York, in September after stops in Texas, Florida and more.

The tour follows the release of his seventh studio album, Forever King, which dropped in 2023. While he is mostly known in the music world, Omar had a small role in 2021's F9, where he played Santos, acting alongside Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Michelle Rodriguez.

