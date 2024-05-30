On Thursday, former president Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsification of business records in the first degree in his "hush money" trial in New York City -- making him the first-ever former president to be a convicted felon.

The surprising verdict came during the second day of the jury's deliberations following a six-week trial that has captured the nation's attention throughout. And many celebrities and public figures have taken to social media to weigh in -- both in celebration and in anger of the guilty verdict.

Many of Trump's most vocal critics were jubilant over the latest development -- including legendary songstress Barbra Streisand, who argued that the conviction should be the last bit of proof that Trump should not be reelected.

"Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again," the singer wrote in a post on X(formerly Twitter) on Thursday.

Comedian Kathy Griffin commented on the verdicts as they were read out, and responded to one follower who wrote to her, "You have been targeted by this thug and he is finally getting in trouble for his mobster antics."

"Thank you for saying that. It was awful and he is awful," Griffin replied, adding, "TEARS OF JOY."

John Leguizamo reposted a video of a large gathering inside a bar, where the TVs were tuned to the news, and when Trump's guilty verdict was announced, a giant cheer erupted from the patrons.

"We are all cheering for justice and that no one is above the law!" the actor wrote.

Former Saturday Night Live star Ana Gasteyer joked, "In retrospect I'm glad I decided not to drink every time they said Guilty because I'd never have made it through making dinner."

Meanwhile, some of Trump's most staunch conservative defenders took aim at the criminal justice system as a whole and began pushing the narrative that Trump's conviction will somehow prove to be the key to winning the election in November.

Here's a look at what more celebs, politicians and public figures had to say about Thursday's historic verdict.

Trump was convicted on all 34 counts of falsification of business records in the first degree, which is a felony in New York state. Despite this, legal scholars appear to agree that the conviction itself does not exclude him from running for president, according to the parameters and requirements established in the constitution.

However, if Trump were elected president, he would not have the authority to pardon himself, as these were state convictions. The president only has the authority to pardon federal crimes.

Additionally, Trump is still facing three more criminal cases, including a state indictment in Georgia and two federal indictments -- one in Florida and one in Washington, D.C.

