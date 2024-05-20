Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong's The Apprentice just trumped the competition at Cannes.

On Monday, Stan stood alongside his cast and crew members as they took in a nearly 10-minute standing ovation -- one of the longest of the festival thus far -- after the movie from director Ali Abbasi made its world premiere at the famed film festival.

In the film, Stan stars as a 1980s-era Donald Trump while Maria Bakalova -- known for her work in Borat 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 -- plays his first wife, Ivana. The film also stars Succession's Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn and Martin Donovan as Donald Trump's father, Fred.

According to Deadline, the crowd was uproarious for as long as 11 minutes -- although other outlets report the applause went on for closer to eight minutes -- with Abbasi bowing and even purportedly FaceTiming Strong, who is in New York for his Broadway play, An Enemy of the People.

Sebastian Stan photographed on set of 'The Apprentice' - Patriot Pics / BACKGRID

Also in the audience was Cate Blanchett, who was caught partaking in the post-screening celebration, cheering for the film's cast and crew in photos and videos posted to social media Monday afternoon.

"The Apprentice is an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It's a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers," read a statement about the film when Stan's casting was announced.

The Apprentice comes as the former president is standing trial in New York over hush money payments allegedly made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. On the same day that Stan, Bakalova and the film's cast and crew walked the red carpet in the French Riviera, the prosecution rested its case.

The reality TV star turned politician is also looking at legal woes in Washington, D.C., and Georgia, where he is charged with allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election, all as he is currently petitioning for a return to the White House in November, facing off against President Joe Biden.

Sebastian Stan at Cannes Film Festival on Monday, May 20 - Getty Images

Gabriel Sherman, Maria Bakalova, Ali Abbasi, Sebastian Stan and Martin Donovan at Cannes Film Festival - Getty Images

Additionally, Trump is facing a federal trial in Florida after a grand jury brought 40 felony counts against him related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents after his presidency.

