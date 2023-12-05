Brace yourself, you might do a double take. Sebastian Stan was spotted on the set of his upcoming film, The Apprentice, and the 41-year-old actor is sporting a familiar mop of strawberry-blonde hair for his role as a young Donald Trump.

In photos captured from the set, the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star walks along a street and, at another point, eats a sandwich and drinks a Coke while sitting on a park bench in Toronto, where the film is currently in production. Stan also wears a long, black coat with a tie alongside the blonde wig.

Per Deadline, Stan will star alongside Succession's Jeremy Strong, who is portraying the real-life attorney Roy Cohn, and Maria Bakalova, who plays Donald's first wife, Ivana Trump.

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID

The outlet reported that the film will explore Trump's quest to build his real estate dynasty in New York City in the '70s and '80s.

Directed by Ali Abbasi, the film will be produced by Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films, Jacob Jarek of Profile Pictures and Ruth Treacy of Taylored Films. Executive Producers are Grant S. Johnson, Gabriel Sherman and Amy Baer, in association with Kinematics as the financier; Mark Rapaport Founder/CEO and Emanuel Nuñez/President.

Production of the film comes along as the former president stands trial in New York for fraud. The trial, which started in October, stems from a lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. She has accused Trump of inflating the value of assets to obtain favorable loans and insurance deals.

Trump's companies and his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, are also named as defendants in the case.

The twice-impeached Trump is currently under multiple indictments in multiple cases. In August, he was arrested and booked on charges related to his alleged attempts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

When his booking photo was released after he turned himself in to authorities at the Fulton County Sheriff's Office -- which was a trending topic on Twitter (X) in the hours leading up to its release -- it marked a historic moment, as it is the first-ever mug shot taken of a former U.S. president.

Principal photography on The Apprentice began this week. So far, a release date has yet to be announced.

