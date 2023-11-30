Sebastian Stan is hired!

ET can confirm that the Marvel superstar has been cast to play a young Donald Trump in the upcoming film, The Apprentice. The flick will be directed by Ali Abbasi and was written by Gabriel Sherman. It also stars Succession's Jeremy Strong and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Maria Bakalova.

Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

"The Apprentice is an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It's a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers," a statement about the film reads.

According to Deadline, the film will explore Trump's quest to build his real estate dynasty in New York City in the '70s and '80s. The trade publication also notes that Strong will play attorney Roy Cohn and Bakalova will play Trump's firs wife, Ivana Trump.

The film will be produced by Daniel Bekerman of Scythia Films, Jacob Jarek of Profile Pictures and Ruth Treacy of Taylored Films. Executive Producers are Grant S. Johnson, Gabriel Sherman and Amy Baer, in association with Kinematics as the financier; Mark Rapaport Founder/CEO and Emanuel Nuñez/President.

Bettmann / Getty Images

Principal photography on the film began this week. So far, a release date has yet to be announced.

