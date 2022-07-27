Sebastian Stan is completely unrecognizable in new photos from his upcoming film, A Different Man. In new pictures from the set of the film, the 39-year-old actor wears a series of facial prosthetics that have altered his appearance.

In the pictures, Stan walks around the set wearing khaki pants, black sneakers and a green sweater over a plain shirt. Stan’s dark brown hair is the only visible clue that it could be the actor. As for his face, it features a series of grooves and bumps. One eye appears to be open while the other is swollen shut.

Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

In another picture, the actor -- dressed in character -- sits on a park bench and eats halal food. According to the film’s IMDb page, A Different Man is a psychological thriller that “tells the story of Edward. After undergoing a facial reconstructive surgery, he becomes fixated on an actor in a stage production based on his former life."

Steve Sands/New York Newswire/MEGA

The film, written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, also stars Renate Reinsve, Neal Davidson and Juney Smith. Stan serves as an executive producer on the film, which is produced by A24.

Earlier this month, the Fresh actor shared a behind-the-scenes look from the film.

“F R I E N D S #adifferentman #openingnight #manyactorspreparing #theshowmustgoon @a24,” the Marvel star captioned a photo of himself, actor Adam Pearson and Reinsve, posing on a stoop in NYC.

Stan's role comes after he made a full transformation alongside Lily James for Hulu's Pam & Tommy, which received 10 Emmy nominations.

No official release date has been announced for A Different Man.

