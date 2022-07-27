Sebastian Stan Is Completely Unrecognizable in Facial Prosthetics for 'A Different Man' Movie
Sebastian Stan Completely Unrecognizable While Filming 'A Differ…
Keke Palmer Teases 'Nope' and Reacts to Jennifer Lopez & Ben Aff…
Pippa Middleton Is the Fitness Inspo We All Need -- See the Pic!
Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi Reveal Baby Boy's Name While Documenti…
Shania Twain Opens Up About Ex-Husband’s Cheating Scandal in ‘No…
Lady Gaga Goes Viral After Being Protected by Seemingly Invisibl…
Mark Ruffalo Calls 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' 'Radical' in Behi…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Still Want a Baby Amid Roc…
Lady Gaga Style Evolution: From 2010 to 2020
Cara Delevingne and Kate Moss Photograph Each Other Nearly Naked!
‘Little People, Big World’: Matt and Amy Disagree Over Farm Sale…
Bindi Irwin and Family Share How Baby Grace Resembles Late Croco…
Bre Tiesi Responds to Internet’s Reaction to Her Pregnancy With …
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Open Up About 'Laguna Bea…
Inside Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi’s ‘Humbling’ and ‘Empowering’ H…
Nicki Minaj Teases Sexy New Music Era by Sampling Rick James’ ‘S…
Brendan Fraser Transforms Into 600-lb. Man for 'The Whale'
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock Joke About Their On-Stage Attackers
Sebastian Stan is completely unrecognizable in new photos from his upcoming film, A Different Man. In new pictures from the set of the film, the 39-year-old actor wears a series of facial prosthetics that have altered his appearance.
In the pictures, Stan walks around the set wearing khaki pants, black sneakers and a green sweater over a plain shirt. Stan’s dark brown hair is the only visible clue that it could be the actor. As for his face, it features a series of grooves and bumps. One eye appears to be open while the other is swollen shut.
In another picture, the actor -- dressed in character -- sits on a park bench and eats halal food. According to the film’s IMDb page, A Different Man is a psychological thriller that “tells the story of Edward. After undergoing a facial reconstructive surgery, he becomes fixated on an actor in a stage production based on his former life."
The film, written and directed by Aaron Schimberg, also stars Renate Reinsve, Neal Davidson and Juney Smith. Stan serves as an executive producer on the film, which is produced by A24.
Earlier this month, the Fresh actor shared a behind-the-scenes look from the film.
“F R I E N D S #adifferentman #openingnight #manyactorspreparing #theshowmustgoon @a24,” the Marvel star captioned a photo of himself, actor Adam Pearson and Reinsve, posing on a stoop in NYC.
Stan's role comes after he made a full transformation alongside Lily James for Hulu's Pam & Tommy, which received 10 Emmy nominations.
No official release date has been announced for A Different Man.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis Fuel Romance Rumors With Night Out
Sebastian Stan on Hardest Part of His 'Pam & Tommy' Transformation
Lily James & Sebastian Stan Transform Into Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee