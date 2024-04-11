Sebastian Stan is taking on another '90s headline maker in his upcoming film, embodying business tycoon turned inflammatory president Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

The first official look at the film -- directed by The Last of Us' Ali Abbasi -- was released on Thursday, showing Stan as Trump, on the phone in the back of a car, seated next to lawyer Roy Cohn, played by Succession's Jeremy Strong. Maria Bakalova is set to play Trump's first wife, Ivana Trump, in the film, which chronicles the divisive dealmaker's early years in business and real estate.

"The Apprentice is an exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit. It's a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty. Filled with larger than life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers," read a statement about the film when Stan's casting was announced.

Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn and Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump in The Apprentice. - Tailored Films

The first look at the film comes as the former president is fighting multiple legal battles -- in fact, Trump is currently facing 91 criminal charges in four different courtrooms. In New York, he is accused of falsifying business records. In Washington, D.C., and Georgia, he is charged with allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump is also facing federal trial in Florida, after a grand jury brought 40 felony counts against Trump related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents after his presidency. Also named in the case are Trump's personal aide and valet, Walt Nauta, and Mar-a-Lago maintenance chief Carlos De Oliveira.

Trump is charged separately for each of 32 documents under the Espionage Act, while the other eight charges include making false statements and engaging in a conspiracy to obstruct justice. All three men have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them. The case marks the first federal indictment of a former U.S. president.

