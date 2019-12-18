Donald Trump Speaks Out Following Impeachment Vote With Message on Twitter
Donald Trump is speaking out after the House of Representatives voted to impeach him.
The 73-year-old businessman-turned-politician took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a strongly-worded message and photo, sharing his thoughts on the news. In a surprising turn of events, the House approved one article for abuse of power in a vote of 230-197, and second article in a vote of 229-198 for obstruction of Congress. The former reality star is accused of betraying the country for his own political benefit.
"In reality they're not after me. They're after you. I'm just in the way," reads Trump's message which includes a black-and-white photo of him pointing his finger at the camera.
Meanwhile, Trump told supporters during his campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, that he wasn't "worried" about his impeachment.
"I don’t know about you, but I’m having a good time," per multiple outlets. "I’m not worried."
In a video obtained by NBC, Trump seemed at ease and without care when speaking about his impeachment, saying that the Senate would "do the right thing."
"We had 198 to 229. We didn’t lose one Republican vote and three Democrats voted for us," he said to applause. "The Republican party has never been so affronted, but they’ve never been so united as they are right now... I know the senators, and they’re great guys and women too. We have some great women, we have great guys. They love this country. They’re going to do the right thing."
On Thursday morning, Trump took to Twitter again to post a photo of himself with a Santa hat on, along with the message: "Still your president. Merry Christmas."
