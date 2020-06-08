President Donald Trump has done some headline-making things on Twitter, but on Sunday night, he left fans and critics stumped after he liked someone else's tweet for the first time. As a new episode of Issa Rae's HBO show, Insecure, aired, Trump liked a tweet that read, "This is how I wanted tonight's episode of Insecure to end...Damn Molly."

The tweet featured a GIF of two characters from The Color Purple sitting in a field of flowers, playing a clapping game.

Donald Trump/Twitter

This is how I wanted tonight's episode of insecure to end...Damn Molly pic.twitter.com/iYnLmPCPYk — Black Lives Matter (@shiningheaux) June 8, 2020

Insecure fans immediately took notice of the strange like, and posted reactions.

Why did Trump like this ? pic.twitter.com/pXQYUT5dbT — Jarred (@_okjarred) June 8, 2020

DAMN MOLLY! pic.twitter.com/gTB6pkfRQr — 🥄 Angela Altman - Askewed Views (@altman_angela) June 8, 2020

What if Trumps burner was found and it was all tweets about Insecure — Lalo Fan. (@shirts0) June 8, 2020

The intern lookin at the supervisor whos telling them to pack their things rn pic.twitter.com/ZdtaBNBsA2 — next queen of equestria (@thekid9072) June 8, 2020

Trump when Insecure doesn’t end like he wants it to pic.twitter.com/R4d6D99Tw6 — Lalo Fan. (@shirts0) June 8, 2020

I think he might break twitter with this one 👀😳😭🥴😂 — Sade Daniel (@Sadedaniel23) June 8, 2020

Um....so confused right now — Sell A. Says (@sellsaysok) June 8, 2020

why is trump here pic.twitter.com/PTQ37LBdNU — ora| blm (@inmyheadora) June 8, 2020

No one was more confused than Insecure star and creator Issa Rae. After one fan brought the Trump's like to her attention, Rae replied, "What the f**k is this."

Rae's Lovebirds co-star, Kumail Nanjiani, also tweeted, "Well I found one thing I have in common with him: we’re both big fans of @IssaRae."

Rae replied to Nanjiani's tweeting, "Kumail," with a GIF of a woman saying, "Sh shh! Don't say that."

It has been several weeks of amplified racial tension in America following George Floyd's death. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died after a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes. His death has inspired protests against police brutality and racial injustice across the country.

Trump has responded to the protests by issuing military troops to certain cities. Several stars, including Taylor Swift,Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Drew Brees have publicly called out Trump for his response to recent events.

