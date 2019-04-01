A beloved show on the Vegas Strip is closing its doors this year.



Donny and Marie Osmond will be bidding farewell to their residency at the Flamingo after 11 years. Recently, ET’s Nischelle Turner caught up with the siblings, who cleared the air on why they’ve decided to close this chapter in their lives.



"Why? Why not?" Donny responded when asked about the decision, adding, "There’s so many projects we want to do individually. She’s got her career, I've got my career… We had no idea it would be 111 years. We started out as a six-week contract and here we are 11 years later."



Later, the beloved duo dispensed with any hearsay that internal squabbling is the cause of their Vegas show ending.



"We announced this and the next day they were like, 'Oh their fighting,'" Marie stated, to which Donny chimed in, "Oh yeah."



Marie jokingly followed that up by saying that, like many brothers and sisters, disagreements are simply part of the game.

"And I’m like, 'Oh come on, we get angry at each other every day. Come on,'" she shared.



The pair’s final show in Vegas will be on Nov. 16, just one month after another big milestone for the songstress.



"She’s going to be 60," Donny, who’s 61, kidded his sister. "60, people. 60. She’s 60."



During a visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January, Marie also briefly discussed the end of their show while taking a shot of her own at her brother’s age.



"We say it every year and then we do another year," Marie said. "We're kind of thinking this year. We decide 10 years and then you turn it to 11. And so we're just thinking maybe this year, but I don't know."



"Donny's getting old," she quipped. "It's really fun."



