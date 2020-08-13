Kim Zolciak-Biermann and company are hitting the road and taking fans along for the ride. The season 8 trailer for Don't Be Tardy dropped Thursday, showcasing the Biermann family's RV trip across the country. On the agenda? All the sights and landmarks Kroy Biermann hopes his family will soak in -- plus all the chaos and crying you'd expect from a trip with six kids.

"Five weeks, all six kids in an RV," Kroy says in the trailer. "I want our kids to see something together as a family of like, 'I'll never forget that.'"

It's clear Kroy and Kim aren't on the same page right from the start. "A vacation to me is like, gorgeous, bright sunshine on a crystal white sand beach," she shares.

Despite Kim's hopes for a different kind of vacation, she piles into the RV with the couple's kids: Brielle, 23, Ariana, 18, KJ, 9, Kash, 7, and twins Kaia and Kane, 6.

Watch the trailer -- featuring breakdowns both from the RV and Kim -- below.

Season 8 of Don't Be Tardy premieres Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. See more on the family in the video below.

