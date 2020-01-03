Kim Zolciak-Biermann is warning parents to make sure their kids are staying safe while out playing. In several Instagram Story videos from Thursday, the mother of six opened up about her youngest son Kane's recent go-kart crash.

“I’m very intuitive so before we go, I said to Kroy that Kane needs to be in the middle between KJ and Kash,” she said of placing her youngest son between his older brothers on Instagram (via People). “Everyone knows I’m the nervous Nelly in the family — I’m very protective — so my kids are my whole life and I’m always thinking safety first and that sort of thing. There’s no real reason why I put Kane in the middle other than I felt something very strange and I had a dream that he needs to be in the middle."

After Kim and her husband, Kroy Biermann, heard a "bang" by a "huge pile of rocks," she urged him to go investigate, noting that since her older son, Kash's, incident with a dog attack, "I immediately shut down and start panicking.”

Kim added that she then saw Kroy saving their son.

"I see my husband like Superman take the entire go-kart and flip it with Kane inside. Kane was upside down," she said. “I want you guys to understand the importance of a helmet whether they’re on a scooter or a bike or a go-kart. It ultimately saved Kane’s life. I was so distraught I poured a glass of wine and Kroy just hugged me tight and I cried."

She also shared videos of Kane's damaged helmet and the crashed go-kart, writing, "When buying 'toys' do your research."

In 2017, Kim's son Kash, now 7, was attacked in the face by their family's dog. Kash has since recovered.

As for Kim's older children, she recently opened up to ET's Brice Sander at BravoCon about her teenage daughter Ariana.

"I think she's been dying to be 18 so that she could do something like that or do her lips or do whatever – she's been dying to be 18," she told ET of her second child.

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below:

