Rainn Wilson is caught in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with two desperate teens in the upcoming thriller Don't Tell a Soul -- and ET can exclusively debut the trailer.

Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam!) and Fionn Whitehead (Black Mirror) play brothers Joey and Matt, who plan a robbery to pay off their sick mother's medical bills. When a security guard, Hamby (Wilson), catches them and gives chase, he winds up trapped at the bottom of a well. Joey and Hamby form an uneasy rapport as the younger brother debates letting their accidental captive go free -- not knowing Hamby has secrets of his own that threaten everyone involved. Watch the trailer above.

"So beyond excited to be a part of this terrific, gritty thriller," Wilson tells ET. "Audiences are going to love the twists and turns, as well as the expert performances of Don't Tell a Soul.'"

The thriller hails from first-time director Alex McAulay, with Grazer saying, "Filming Don’t Tell a Soul with such creative and inspiring people" -- including co-star Mena Suvari, who plays their mom -- "was one of the greatest experiences of my life."

"I was really drawn to this script because of the vivid characters, and I particularly loved the raw anger and spite Matt's character embodied," Whitehead adds. "I hope people enjoy watching the film as much as I enjoyed making it. I couldn't have asked for a lovelier cast and crew or a more enjoyable environment to work in."

Saban Films

Don't Tell a Soul is in theaters and available on demand on Jan. 15.

