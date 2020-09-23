Every Movie Streaming, On Demand and in Theaters This Fall

This was the year without a summer movie season. Amid the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic, movies theaters around the world shuttered their doors and studios pushed their release dates over and over. Then there was Tenet, the would-be savior of cinemas, arriving in the final days of summer to lure moviegoers back into reopened theaters.

Alas, Tenet neither proved to be a boffo box office exemplar -- at least Stateside, where most major markets are still closed -- nor showed people are rushing to return to theaters for masked, socially distant screenings. So, the blockbuster postponements and shuttling of titles to PVOD continues on into fall for another strange season at the movies. (Scroll on for a full calendar of release dates.)

Most recently, Disney postponed two of the year's biggest releases into 2021: Black Widow (which was originally dated for May 1 and now leaves 2020 without a single Marvel Studios film) and Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. Which leaves us crossing our fingers that the likes of No Time to Die and Wonder Woman 1984 -- the latter having already been redated five times -- can still make their way into theaters before the year's out (and that we are able to safely make our way to those same theaters).

Still, there are enough streaming and on demand titles set through 2021 that Fall Movie Season won't be completely without its traditional popcorn fare and awards season contenders. Plus, there are a few titles guaranteed to be released this year that are worthy alternatives to your most-anticipated theatrical titles. For example:

Marvel Studios / Vertical Entertainment

Not coming out in 2020: Black Widow

Definitely coming out: Ava (on demand Sept. 25)

While we await our return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe -- and the even longer-awaited Black Widow standalone movie -- rest assured this year will not be without one redheaded assassin whose black ops agency turns on her (played in Ava by Jessica Chastain).

20th Century Studios / @mrrpmurphy

Not coming out in 2020: West Side Story

Definitely coming out: The Prom (on Netflix in December)

This year was already seriously lacking in musical numbers -- see you in summer 2021, In the Heights -- before Tony and Maria bowed out. Thank heavens for Ryan Murphy's star-studded Broadway adaptation with Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and more.

Pixar / Netflix

Hopefully coming out: Soul (in theaters Nov. 20)

Definitely coming out: Over the Moon (on Netflix Oct. 23)

Pixar navigated a pandemic release once before with Onward, so here's hoping they'll find a way to get Soul to us. Meanwhile, Over the Moon looks to be a similarly melancholic yet sweet adventure, with a bonkers twist that sees a young girl building a rocket ship to travel into orbit and meet an ancient moon goddess.

Warner Bros. / Disney+

Hopefully coming out: Wonder Woman 1984 (in theaters Dec. 25)

Definitely coming out: Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (on Disney+ Sept. 25)

Secret Society might not scratch the same itch for those fans who have very, very, very patiently awaited Gal Gadot's return as the Amazonian princess, but superheroes aren't exactly easy to come by on streaming. (At least not in the movies. Disney+ will have its first Marvel Studios TV series out this year with WandaVision.)

In theaters:

Sept. 25:

Kajillionaire

Oct. 9:

Honest Thief

The War With Grandpa

Yellow Rose

Oct. 23:

The Empty Man

Synchronic

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Oct. 30:

Come Play

Fatale

Nov. 6:

Let Him Go

Nov. 13:

Ammonite

The Climb

The Comeback Trail

Nov. 20:

No Time to Die

Soul

Sound of Metal

Nov. 25:

The Croods: A New Age

Voyagers

Nov. 27:

Happiest Season

Dec. 4:

Nomadland

Dec. 11:

Free Guy

Dec. 18:

Coming 2 America

Death on the Nile

Dune

The Father

Dec. 25:

News of the World

The Truffle Hunters

Wonder Woman 1984

TBA:

Connected

Stillwater

Streaming and on demand:

Sept. 25:

Ava

The Artist's Wife

Misbehaviour

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals (on Disney+)

Sept. 30:

The Boys in the Band (on Netflix)

The Glorias (on Prime Video)

Oct. 1:

Scare Me (on Shudder)

Oct. 2:

2067

12 Hour Shift

A Call to Spy

Death of Me

Dick Johnson Is Dead (on Netflix)

Oct. 6:

The Phenomenon

Save Yourselves!

Spontaneous

Oct. 7:

Books of Blood (on Hulu)

Hubie Halloween (on Netflix)

Oct. 9:

Cagefighter

The Forty-Year-Old Version (on Netflix)

Oct. 16:

Alone

Clouds (on Disney+)

Love and Monsters

The Opening Act

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (on Netflix)

Time (on Prime Video)

Oct. 17:

David Byrne's American Utopia (on HBO and HBO Max)

Oct. 21:

Rebecca (on Netflix)

Oct. 23:

After We Collided

Bad Hair (on Hulu)

On the Rocks (on AppleTV+)

Over the Moon (on Netflix)

The Place of No Words

Oct. 28:

Holidate (on Netflix)

Nov. 6:

Kindred

Nov. 13:

Echo Boomers

I Am Greta (on Hulu)

The Life Ahead (on Netflix)

Monsoon

Nov. 25:

The Christmas Chronicles 2 (on Netflix)

Nov. 26:

Uncle Frank (on Prime Video)

Nov. 30:

RUN (on Hulu)

Dec. 4:

Sound of Metal (on Prime Video)

Wander

Dec. 8:

Monsters of Man

December TBA:

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (on Netflix)

The Prom (on Netflix)

TBA:

Black Beauty (on Disney+)

Hillbilly Elegy (on Netflix)

Let Them All Talk (on HBO Max)

Mank (on Netflix)

