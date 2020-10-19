Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell have been enlisted into the war on Christmas -- although, in The Christmas Chronicles 2, it's an actual siege on the North Pole by the Krampus-adjacent yuletide trickster, Belsnickel.

Netflix unveiled the trailer on Monday, which sees the real-life couple reprise their roles as cinema's most attractive Santa and Mrs. Claus in a sequel to the 2018 holiday hit. From the looks of it, Part Two will feature more elves, more saxophone solos and certainly more gingerbread cookie hand grenades.

"Sometimes I think you actually enjoy these little dangerous escapades," Hawn's Mrs. Claus chides her husband in the trailer.

Darby Camp is also back as Kate, though the one-time true believer is now a cynical teen who's roped into saving Christmas alongside would-be stepbrother Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Julian Dennison (of Deadpool 2 and Hunt for the Wilderpeople) co-stars as Belsnickel. Watch the trailer below.

The Christmas Chronicles 2 is streaming on Netflix on Nov. 25.

