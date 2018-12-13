Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are getting in the Christmas spirit!

The longtime couple took to Instagram on Thursday to show off their holiday cheer. In the pic, 67-year-old Russell is lounging in a leather chair while dressed as Santa Claus. Meanwhile, Hawn, 73, sits by his side in a red, fur-lined coat and white turtleneck.

The festive shot -- which also features two large pups -- is a promo for Russell's Netflix flick, The Christmas Chronicles, where he stars as Santa and Hawn makes a quick cameo as Mrs. Claus.

"Never thought I’d be sleeping with Santa! 🎅🏼🤶🏼," Hawn quipped in the caption.

Hawn isn't the only member of her family to compare her and her beau to the North Pole residents. In a precious post last week, Hawn's daughter, Kate Hudson, shared a snap of her mom and Russell cradling her 2-month-old daughter, Rani.

"Grandma and Grandpa duty...or should I say Mr and Mrs Claus 🤶🎅," Hudson captioned the pic.

For Russell, Santa was a role he was "thrilled" to play.

"Christmas is huge in our family and I was excited to have the opportunity to play an iconic character. I felt a great pressure to create a real Santa Claus,” he said on The Graham Norton Show last month. "The film presents a very different Santa. It was a total blast.”

The role came with a beard requirement, something Hawn had no complaints about.

“It was full on and took about four months to grow," Russell added of his St. Nick beard. "Goldie hated the look I had for The Hateful Eight — actually I hated it too — but she was much better with the big Santa beard."

