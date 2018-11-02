Goldie Hawn is perfectly happy to be Kurt Russell’s Mrs. Claus!

The 67-year-old actor is playing old Chris Kringle in the upcoming film The Christmas Chronicles, and opens up on Friday’s The Graham Norton Show about taking on the role.

“I was thrilled. Christmas is huge in our family and I was excited to have the opportunity to play an iconic character. I felt a great pressure to create a real Santa Claus,” he says of St. Nick. "The film presents a very different Santa. It was a total blast.”

Russell didn’t opt for a wig or fake beard for the part, but instead grew out his hair to play Santa. It turns out that his longtime love, Goldie Hawn, didn’t mind one bit.

“It was full on and took about four months to grow. Goldie hated the look I had for The Hateful Eight — actually I hated it too — but she was much better with the big Santa beard,” he explains.

In 2015’s The Hateful Eight, Russell rocked a massive bushy mustache to play John Ruth. Thankfully his Santa beard was a winner at home.

Russell went on to gush about his longtime romance with Hawn, 72, saying, "It’s been spectacular and [I] can’t believe that it was destined to be. At the same time, we live a normal life and have all the same issues that other people with four kids have.”

