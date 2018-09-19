Hoda Kotb is in love and she doesn’t care who knows it!

The TV personality and her Today show colleague, Savannah Guthrie, paid a visit to Watch Watch Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday where Kotb was asked by a caller if she and her longtime boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, will be getting married anytime soon.



“Um, I love Joel,” she responded. “I mean, I’m gonna be with Joel until my last breath. I know that.”

The show’s host, Andy Cohen, then asked if she and Schiffman “might Goldie and Kurt it?” -- obviously referring to Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell’s loving, decades-spanning relationship that never included matrimony.

“I think we might,” Kotb, 54, answered. “I kind of like their vibe, don’t you think? I think it’s OK.”

In the spring, she shared similarly touching sentiments about Schiffman with ET.

“I met the right man at the right time in my life, and Joel is the perfect fit for me.," she said. "The fact that I found the man I've dreamt of and the life I've dreamt of at this stage in my life should let other women know sometimes if you wait, it comes later."

During the WWHL visit, Cohen asked if Kotb and Sandra Bullock have stayed in contact after bonding on Today over both being adoptive parents.

“We do, we do keep in touch. She’s somebody who has guided me through the process when I was wondering, ‘Can I do it?’” she shared. “She said to me, ‘Oh yes, you can.’ I remember thinking, ‘I wonder if it’s too late. I wonder if I missed my lane or my window.’ And she said, ‘There is no box anymore.’”

Kotb has a one-year-old daughter named Haley while Bullock has two adopted kids, 8-year-old Louis and 5-year-old Laila.

Get more TV news in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Make Shocking ‘Today’ Show Confessions in ‘Never Have I Ever’ Game

'Today' Anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Dish on Their 'Sister'-Like Friendship

Hoda Kotb Feels 'Grateful' on 54th Birthday While Sharing Sweet Pic of Herself and Haley Joy

Related Gallery