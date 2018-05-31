Sandra Bullock Tears Up With Hoda Kotb While Talking About Adoption

Sandra Bullock is opening up about her experience with adoption.

The 53-year-old actress sat down for an intimate in-depth interview with Today's Hoda Kotb to discuss Bullock's successful Hollywood career, motherhood, the importance of family and adoption. The Oscar winner is mother to two children, 8-year-old son Louis, whom she adopted in 2010, and 6-year-old daughter Laila, whom she adopted in 2015.

"You don't even know who you've inspired," Kotb -- who also adopted a baby girl named Haley in 2017 -- tells the Ocean's 8 star.

"You're a forever parent the minute you accept the love of that child," Bullock tearily replies in a preview clip. The Blind Side star's full interview will air Monday on the Today show.

Bullock is currently promoting the female-led spinoff of the heist franchise, Ocean's 8, co-starring Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna.

ET caught up with Bullock, Blanchett and Awkwafina, where they dished on how they had to delete their group texts for fear of being hacked.

