Sandra Bullock Stuns in Sequined Jumpsuit While Promoting 'Ocean's 8'

Sandra Bullock is dazzling!

On the latest stop of her Ocean's 8 press tour, the 53-year-old actress stunned in a Temperley London red sequined jumpsuit as she made her way in for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.

The Academy Award winner finished the look with a dark blazer draped over her shoulders and heels by Stuart Weitzman.

On the Oscars red carpet earlier this year, Bullock revealed that she had a group text with her Ocean's 8 castmates — Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna and Helena Bonham Carter.

"We don’t realize we could be hacked. We don’t realize we probably shouldn’t say those things, so we’re very open," Bullock said, adding that the chain has allowed them all to bond “over being moms, working hard, aging, not aging and being fearful.”

Earlier this month, though, Bullock exclusively told ET that the now infamous text chain had been deleted after fears of hacking became too much to bear.

"Now we're worried about being hacked," she said. "Last night, we read through all our texts to each other. 'Remember that moment and delete!'"

"Sandy made us delete them all," Awkwafina added. "They no longer exist."

"Now it's lip reading and telepathy," Blanchett cracked.

