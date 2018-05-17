Sandra Bullock's Bizarre Facial Will Definitely Make You Blush

Sandra Bullock isn't holding anything back during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

On Thursday's episode, the 53-year-old actress shares her secret to perfect skin -- but the procedure isn't for everyone! Bullock tells DeGeneres that she's all about what some refer to as a penis facial.

"It's this way in which one forces, through microneedling ... it pushes through the skin and ruptures the collagen and boosts it," she explains. "You look like a burn victim for a day, but then it pushes the serum ... an extraction from a, um, piece of skin."

When it's clear the Ocean's 8 star wants to remain coy about what exactly is in the facial, DeGeneres decides to make the reveal herself. "It's foreskin from a Korean baby," Ellen exclaims. "That's what it is. Who comes up with this?"

"It's not like I'm lying there with little pieces all over my face," Bullock quips. "Well I call it the penis facial and I think when you see how good it is for your face you too will run to your local facialist and say, 'Give me the penis.' That's what's going to happen."

The Oscar winner also opens up about her kids, Louis, 8, and Laila, 5, and jokes that her daughter is most likely the "one to steal a car."

"[Louis] wanted his sister and he knew she was his sister, but now there are moments when they want to kill each other. [Laila] more him than him her. But I like that about her. I like that she'll take a knife and cut a guy. You just want to take off the edge," she says. "She will be the one to steal the car, but I think by that time they'll have drones and the chips in the heads will be legal so we'll just monitor her on the iPad and we'll just turn her right around on the iPad."

Bullock then participates in a game of "Burning Questions" with DeGeneres, and reveals that her Speed co-star, Keanu Reeves, was her first celebrity crush and favorite on-screen kiss.

But the truth telling doesn't stop there! Bullock admits to getting so drunk at a high school marathon dance that she had to get her stomach pumped. She also recalls opening up for drag queen shows in college. As for whether she's seen her Gravity co-star, George Clooney, naked, the actress assures DeGeneres that she has not.

Bullock goes on to do an impression of her Ocean's 8 co-star, Sarah Paulson, and gushes over the movie's other actresses, including Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and Mindy Kaling.

"That's the best part of the whole thing [making the movie]," Bullock tells DeGeneres. "That we just got to love on each other and know all of these different personalities. Guess what? Women get along."

On the Oscar's red carpet back in March, Bullock opened up to ET about the cast's group text.

“We don’t realize we could be hacked. We don’t realize we probably shouldn’t say those things, so we’re very open,” Bullock said, adding that the chain has allowed them all to bond “over being moms, working hard, aging, not aging and being fearful.”

Watch the video below for more on the love fest between the Ocean's 8 cast:

