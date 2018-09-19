Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are coming clean!

The Today show co-anchors appeared on Tuesday’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where they played a game of “Never Have I Ever,” focusing on their set secrets.

Both Kotb and Guthrie admitted that they’ve avoided guests before a show and asked a question they immediately regretted.

“Most of mine,” Kotb quipped of her questions, while Guthrie noted that asking Khloe Kardashian, “Is Robert Kardashian your dad?” was her biggest embarrassment.

Kotb and Cohen both said they’d forgotten someone’s name in the middle of an interview, but neither morning show personality claimed to have ever blacklisted anyone from the Today set -- though Cohen admitted he has banned some celebs. Surprisingly, despite her on-screen antics with Kathie Lee Gifford, Kotb insisted she’s never been drunk on the air, though she did admit to passing gas “once."

Both Kotb and Guthrie said they’d introduced themselves to a guest they’d met before and had been turned off by bad breath during an interview.

Guthrie also noted she has no regrets when it comes to her awkward interview with Omarosa Manigault Newman on the Today show.

The longtime journalist sat down with the former White House aid in August ahead of the release of her new tell-all book, Unhinged.

Guthrie opened up about the awkward experience when asked if she would have done anything differently.

"She said, ‘Slow down, Savannah, which actually my assistant made a coffee mug that said, ‘Slow down, Savannah,’” Guthrie quipped. "But then at the end, she said, ‘I’m out of time I have to go.’ I don’t know if I would do anything differently. She was on the show. She was promoting her book, then she said, ‘I’ve got to go. I’ve got something better to do.’”

Throughout the 10-minute interview, Omarosa told Guthrie to “calm down” and to let her finish answering the question before she finally said she had to get to another interview and cut the time short.

"I think Savannah was masterful with that. That was like, ‘J School, take notes!’” Kotb said of the incident.

"I’ve never met anyone who wanted less time to sell their book, but then she’s like, 'I’m out,'” Guthrie quipped.

For more from the incident, watch the clip below:

