Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb share a connection both on and off screen.

The Today show co-anchors are featured in the new issue of Parade magazine, where they get candid about the special bond they've formed.

"I’m so glad that NBC took a broader view and said, ‘Why couldn’t we have two female co-hosts?'" says Guthrie, referring to the signature male-female duo we often see on most talk shows.

She says what makes it work so well with Kotb is the fact that they both are "interested in spirituality and people’s journeys."

"We go deep in the makeup room," she reveals. "Maybe sometimes too deep. Sometimes there are tears -- like, reapplication of mascara. It’s really like going to work with one of your closest friends.”

And if you ever thought for a second that their bond was all just for show, think again.

"There are certain things you can’t fake,” Kotb explains. “Have you ever gone to lunch with someone and the first few minutes you go, ‘Yes, yes, yes’? You don’t know why, you just know yes. That’s part of it. You can’t make it up.”

"When you watch Savannah interview, it looks effortless,” she continues. “Her brain is very quick, so when she’s ready to run out of the gate, it’s like watching a symphony. One of my favorite traits in someone is a person who’s awesome but doesn’t all the way know it. I think that’s a big part of Savannah.”

Guthrie has equally nice things to say about her colleague, telling the outlet that Kotb "is an awesome sounding board."

"She’s like a big sister saying, ‘You can do it, get in there, you know what to do,'" Guthrie says. "And then when it’s done, she’ll say, ‘That was great!’ They’re not throwaway words -- she means it.”

"We trust each other completely and we have each other’s back,” she adds. “We want the best for one another, and it shows."

They're also supportive of one another's lives outside of work. When they're not together, Guthrie and Kotb say they love sharing pics of their kids with each other via text. Guthrie shares two children -- daughter Vale, 4, and son Charley, 1 -- with her husband, Michael Feldman, while Kotb and partner Joel Schiffman are parents to 1-year-old daughter Haley Joy.

"All I want to do is send Hoda pictures of my kids, and all she wants to do is send me pictures of Haley, so it’s fair,” Guthrie says. “It’s a total safe zone."

ET caught up with Guthrie and Kotb back in April, where they talked about what their former co-worker, Matt Lauer, has been up to since his abrupt firing last November due to "sexually inappropriate behavior in the workplace."

Hear their hopes for the journalist in the video below.

