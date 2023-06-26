The Derricos are making traveling with 14 kids look easy!

In a clip from Tuesday's episode of Doubling Down With the Derricos, Karen, Deon and their crew are heading to Detroit for the summer. But instead of packing their kids up for one of the family's road trips, the Derricos are flying the friendly skies.

Good thing Karen is a former flight attendant.

"I got ya'll, I used to be a flight attendant, so this is a breeze," she tells her family before she breaks down the tips for getting 14 kids -- and their grandmother, GG -- aboard a flight without a hitch.

"I interrupt your regularly scheduled program to tell you to get your TSA pre-check and get that wheelchair because the pace cannot be slow. Chop, chop, chop," she says in a side interview.

Karen, Deon, GG and the kids -- single births (Darian, 17, and Derek, 12), twins (Dallas and Denver, 11), quintuplets (Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 9), twins (Diez and Dior, 5) and triplets (Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver, 3) -- all have on matching bright red hoodies so everyone can stand out and nobody can get separated from the group.

"Matching outfits help us to visualize where our children are at all time," Deon says in the interview.

The matching attire works as they are stopped in the airport by a passerby, who compliments Deon and Karen on their "beautiful" kids.

In another interview, Deonee admits how hard it is to travel with a large family ... and that's why their family has a plan.

"That's why Poppy and Mommy gotta do head counts," she says.

After making it to the gate, Deon does one final head count to make sure everyone is all there before boarding the plane with their assigned buddies.

Once on board, Karen reveals the trick to keeping everyone occupied and satisfied during the flight.

"Imagine having to take 14 children on the airplane," she says. "I made sure that we had plenty of snacks. You want to limit that intake of water and juice, because there's no way I'm spending this whole flight in the bathroom. You need noise-canceling headphones and everyone has their screens."

The flight got mixed reviews as some enjoyed the ride, others didn't like the idea of sleeping on the plane and some didn't get enough snacks.

Season 3 of Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays on TLC.

