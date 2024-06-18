Deon Derrico is speaking out about his split. Days after news broke that Deon and his wife, Karen Derrico, had gotten divorced, the former took to Instagram to address the situation on Monday.

Alongside a photo of his large family, Deon wrote, "When you have nothing else in this world as long as you have your great health, and family nothing else really matters."

Karen gave birth to all 14 of her children naturally, which included two single births (Darian, 18, and Derek, 13), twins (Dallas and Denver, 12), quintuplets (Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 10), twins (Diez and Dior, 6) and triplets (Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver, 4).

Karen previously spoke out on Instagram in honor of Father's Day, calling her ex "the best father any 14 children can ask for!"

The Father's Day post came as a surprise to many, as news recently broke that the TLC stars had called it quits after two decades together. TMZ reported that the Derricos filed for divorce on June 4 and received the judgment two days later on June 6.

According to the court documents, which were obtained by the outlet, the former couple is splitting legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally. Deon will pay $1,166 a month in child support, while Karen bears the responsibility of the kids' medical insurance.

In a statement to ET, Karen and Deon said, "Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority. We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family."

Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays on TLC.

