Karen Derrico is celebrating her ex-husband. In honor of Father's Day, the Doubling Down With the Derricos star took to Instagram to pay tribute to Deon Derrico, her former husband with whom she shares 14 children.

"Happy Fathers [sic] Day to the best father any 14 children can ask for! @deonderrico," Karen wrote alongside a video featuring pics of Deon with their kids. "Also, to all the great father's [sic] out there! Happy Father’s Day and may your day be filled with love, joy and rest! Btw: more pics loading later today."

Karen gave birth to all 14 of her children naturally, which included two single births (Darian, 18, and Derek, 13), twins (Dallas and Denver, 12), quintuplets (Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 10), twins (Diez and Dior, 6) and triplets (Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver, 4).

The Father's Day post came as a surprise to many, as news recently broke that the TLC stars had called it quits after two decades together. TMZ reported that the Derricos filed for divorce on June 4 and received the judgment two days later on June 6.

According to the court documents, which were obtained by the outlet, the former couple is splitting legal and physical custody of their 13 minor children equally. Deon will pay $1,166 a month in child support while Karen bears the responsibility of the kids' medical insurance.

In a statement to ET, Karen and Deon said, "Together, we remain unified in the parenting of our 14 beautiful children – their well-being is our priority. We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family."

Karen and Deon Derrico of Doubling Down With the Derricos with their 14 children. - Warner Media

Doubling Down With the Derricos airs Tuesdays on TLC.

Updates on Celebrity News, TV, Fashion and More! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: