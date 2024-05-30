Karen Derrico isn't happy.

In an exclusive clip from next week's episode of TLC's Doubling Down With the Derricos, Karen and her husband, Deon, are disappointed with their new house's progress. Karen especially is upset about the black mold Deon took care of.

In the clip, the two walk into the unfinished house. A hopeful Deon asks his wife, "What do you think?" while surprising her with Valentine's Day gifts. Karen smiles and thanks him for the chocolates and roses but Deon can tell something is wrong.

"Why do you have that grin that's a pretend grin?" he asks her.

"I really, really love what you're doing with the date," she says before admitting, "I just expected more from the house. Like more closer to being ready."

Although Karen says the pastel blue walls are beautiful, she feels that not enough progress has been made.

"I just feel like we're at ground zero again," she sighs.

Deon doesn't like that answer.

"This is why I don't bring you to any of my real estate jobs because you don't have the vision," he tells Karen. "And I get it."

The couple argued about the state of their chaotic house in the season premiere of Doubling Down With the Derricos on May 14. After this latest house visit, the two disagree again.

"Any of your previous real estate jobs we aren't living in," Karen says. "All I'm waiting for you to say is 'We're in. Let's go ahead and start getting our furniture.'"

"There's been all types of issues with this house," Deon responds. "Mold."

The revelation of issues in the new house elicits a wide-eyed response from Karen and escalates their tension.

"Mold!? Why didn't you tell me about the mold?" she asks.

He tells her that the mold is serious and black.

"Black mold!?" she repeats with expressive hand motions.

"No, baby, listen," Deon says. "I don't like you doing this. I'm not going to put our family in a precarious or dangerous situation. Ever."

Deon and Karen share 14 children, including four sets of naturally conceived multiples.

The Derricos. - Warner Media

Deon continues, "So if I'm in here when you're in here, you know I must have taken care of it. I hired a company."

"I knew you would take care of it," Karen interrupts, raising her voice. "But why didn't you tell me what's going on in the house?"

This season on Doubling Down With the Derricos, the pair is balancing moving into their fixer-upper home with raising their children.

Deon and Karen's eldest daughter, Darian, 17, works to live out her dreams in New York City. Their 12-year-old son, Derrick, is ready to shave. The older twins, 11-year-old Dallas and Denver, are starting their journey with puberty too. The 9-year-old quints, Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, are trailing close behind their big brothers in the "girl crazy" department. The younger twins, 5-year-old Diez and Dior, and 3-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De'Aren and Dyver are growing up fast.

The next episode of Doubling Down With the Derricos, "Boy Bye," airs Tuesday, June 4 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

