Doubling down on the lack of space!

In an exclusive clip from next week's premiere episode of Doubling Down With the Derricos, Karen Derrico has had enough of the party of 17 in her home -- and the broken appliances.

"I'm so over this house, we're all crammed inside," she says as she hangs wet laundry along windows of the living room, all while a group of her children are close by. "I have no alone time, this dishwasher don't work and now, the dryer is suddenly broken and I'm constantly wondering what else is going to go wrong."

Deon Derrico comes home to the chaos his wife is experiencing and attempts to restore some order, but it's not enough for his longtime love.

"What's all of this?" he asks.

Trying to maintain her sanity, Karen gives the only answer she has for her husband.

"The dryer is out and I have no other place to hang this stuff," she replies. "I'm so done with this. Like, nothing in here seems to work and the walls are closing in. I know you're looking for a house, so don't say that. But it's just, I'm tired."

"Well, baby, just calm down," Deon says. "It's not the end of the world."

And that's not what Karen wants to hear.

In a side interview, Deon admits that he understands his wife's frustrations, but feels like the only solution is patience while he works on the new house.

"I know Karen is super frustrated with this situation, but this house is a disaster zone," he says. "It's just not ready for her to see it. I just need her to hang on a little longer."

But Karen has reached the end of her rope.

"I just feel as though anything I ask for, nothing is done now," she tells Deon. "I'm tired of waiting."

Deon once again tells her that it's not the end of the world, and that things have broken down before. According to Karen, things are very different than before.

"I have had things break down but the difference is I didn't have 14 children when things broke down," she exclaims. "I'm just done, Rico, I am just over it. Home schooling, things in here falling apart...I need a minute," she says as she grabs her coat and walks outside.

In the fresh air, Karen reiterates how much she and her family have outgrown their current living space.

"Between the dishwasher, the dryer, the children running around, it just feels like the walls are like closing in," she says. "I definitely feel like I'm suffocating."

This season on Doubling Down With the Derricos, Karen and Deon are balancing moving into their fixer-upper home, while their daughter, Darian, 17, works to live out her dreams in New York City, and their 12-year-old son, Derrick, is ready to shave.

When it comes to the multiples, 11-year-old twins Dallas and Denver are starting their journey with puberty. The 9-year-old quints, Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, are trailing close behind their big brothers in the "girl crazy" department.

Karen and Deon's littlest ones, 5-year-old twins Diez and Dior, and 3-year-old triplets Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver -- are growing up right before their eyes.

Amid all the things they have going on with their kids, the family also navigates Deon's mother, Gigi's, cancer journey.

The new season of Doubling Down With the Derricos premieres Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

