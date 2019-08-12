Six seasons of Downton Abbey was hardly enough for fans, and that's why everyone's favorite upstairs-downstairs drama is returning as a motion picture of the same name. Should you still need your Downton fix after that, there's a companion book coming, too.

Downton Abbey the movie is set in 1927, a year and a half or so after the events of the series finale, and follows the Crawley family and their faithful servants as they prepare the titular abbey for a visit from the king and queen of England. Downton Abbey: The Official Film Companion provides a look at the making of the film, with behind-the-scenes photos, cast and crew interviews and a forward by series creator Julian Fellowes.

ET has an exclusive look at some of those photos, including Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crowley) and Allen Leech (Tom Branson) posing together on set and a playful shot of Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates). Plus, Jim Carter's butler Carson comes out of retirement to save the day. My personal favorite, however, is the one of Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes) snapping a selfie with co-stars Carter, Raquel Cassidy, Kevin Doyle and Brendan Coyle.

Check out the photos below:

Downton Abbey: The Official Film Companion will be released on Sept. 17 -- preorder it here -- mere days ahead of the film's release on Sept. 20.

