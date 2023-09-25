Michelle Dockery is officially married! On Saturday, the Downton Abbey star and Jasper Waller-Bridge, brother of actress-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge, tied the knot at St Nicholas' Church in London's Chiswick neighborhood.

In a photo obtained by ET, the bride was stunning in a satin gown by Emilia Wickstead. For his part, the groom wore a tailored three-piece tuxedo.

According to the Daily Mail, it was a star-studded affair as Jasper's sister, Phoebe, and her partner, Martin MacDonagh, reportedly guided guests to the church following pre-wedding drinks at the George and Devonshire pub. Also in attendance was Michelle's Downton Abbey co-stars, including Lily James, Laura Carmichael, Joanne Froggatt, Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Lesley Manville and Lesley Nicol.

SPLASH

Michelle and Jasper announced their engagement in 2022 via The Times. The pair met in 2019 after an introduction from friends.

Shortly after news broke of their engagement, ET spoke to the 41-year-old actress, who remained mum about any wedding plans, especially those inspired by Downton Abbey.

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for Focus Features, UNIVERSAL Pictures And Carnival Films

"Yes, I'm very excited," Michelle told ET. "No spoilers. you'll have to wait and see."

Michelle and Jasper made their public debut during the 2019 Rome Film Festival. While fans know Michelle for her acting roles, Jasper works for the James Grant talent agency, and was once the manager for former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson.

Michelle was previously engaged to John Dineen, but the Irish PR director died in 2015 after a battle with cancer.

