The next episode of Grey's Anatomy should borrow a page from Dre's Anatomy, a hilarious spoof of the medical drama courtesy of Jimmy Kimmel Live.

It's the D.R.E. -- aka Andre Young, aka Dr. Dre -- front and center in a spoof that laughs, points and shames Jimmy Kimmel's teensy-weensy manhood. The bit starts out as a summer preview of the hit medical drama but then quickly devolves into comedic genius, featuring Kimmel being rolled into the emergency room with a medical scare dubbed "Code P."

After Dre brings down his mask and asks what seems to be the problem, a nurse points down to a seemingly unconscious Kimmel and says, "I've never seen something like this before." Dre, rocking a white lab coat (sans khakis with a crease), then lifts the hospital blanket covering Kimmel and the rap mogul is befuddled.

"What the f**k is this?" he asks. "This man has no penis."

Out of nowhere, Kimmel wakes up and confirms he does, in fact, have a penis.

"Not according to what I'm looking at," Dre claps back.

Just then, Dre summons Dr. Broadus (aka Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., aka the D-O-Double-G, aka Snoop Dogg), who takes the bit to another level when he's handed a magnifying glass to get a better look at Kimmel's "Code P" sitch.

But the magnifying glass gets them nowhere, so Dre asks for a specialist, Dr. Jackson (aka Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent), who runs into the scene with a fancy, gold-plated telescope. After Fiddy apologizes to Kimmel, Snoop comes around the other side of Kimmel's hospital bed to take a closer look. After Snoop guides him on where and how to maneuver the clamp, Dre comes up with what can only be described as a tiny piece of chewed pink gum.

"I think I found it," Dre says, to which Snoop responds with, "It looks like a piece of bubble gum."

"Guys, could you put that back?" a super nervous Kimmel interjects. "I came in for a colonoscopy. I don't know what's going on here. Maybe I'll come back later? Like, tomorrow or something?"

Snoop then grabs a laughing gas mask and puts it on Kimmel in an effort to get him relaxed.

"Relax, relax. Chill, to the next episode," says Snoop in reference to his and Dre's 1999 collaborative hit, "The Next Episode."

Kimmel's heart monitor then starts beeping out of control, prompting Dre to turn it up. The continuous beeping eventually lends to Snoop and Dre's other 1999 collaborative hit, "Still D.R.E."

The entire bit is hilarious from start to finish, which also features Eminem teasing his all-new medical drama, "E.M."

The Grey's Anatomy spoof came after the group got together earlier that day to honor Dre getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where Snoop took the podium to praise his collaborator and close friend. The rapper kicked off his speech by thanking himself.

"I wanna thank me for listening to Dre over the years and letting him be my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector, and most importantly, a good friend," he shared proudly.

The rapper concluded his speech by saying, "There would be no Snoop without Dre. Together we created magic in the studio and our collaborations have left a mark on the world of music. From intro to endo, our partnership has been legendary. Dre, the motherf**king doctor. Congratulations on this well-deserved honor and welcome to my motherf**king neighborhood. Get your walk on, Cuz."

In honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce also honored Tuesday, March 19 as "Dre Day," an honor that was really touching for the legendary rapper.

"It means everything, man," he told ET. "It's, like, finally I'm immortalized, you know? I'm gonna be here forever."

Dre was right. It's still the D.R.E.

