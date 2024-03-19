Dr. Dre is a music legend, and his hometown of Los Angeles made it official on Tuesday, presenting the iconic rapper and producer with his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"This is fun, to be appreciated like this," Dre told ET's Kevin Frazier following the ceremony. "It means everything. It's like [I'm] finally immortalized, you know? I'mma be here forever."

The honor was even more special, as it came just three years after Dre suffered a near-fatal brain aneurysm, and spent two weeks in the ICU in January 2021.

"That was a warning shot for me to get my s**t together, " the rapper told ET, noting that getting his Walk of Fame star after nearly losing it all felt "incredible."

Dre was celebrated during the ceremony by friends and collaborators Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Jimmy Iovine. Snoop, as always, hilariously kicked off his speech by thanking himself -- but quickly got sincere about his longtime creative partner.

"I wanna thank me for listening to Dre over the years and letting him be my teacher, mentor, brother, guardian, protector, and most importantly, a good friend," he shared proudly.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Then, transitioning into rap, Snoop channeled "Still D.R.E." as he reflected on how their friendship and collaborations continue today.

"Now take a look at us, over 30 years later and we still on the grind in the studio and you still make me do every line 100 motherf**king times. Still," he continued. "And I thank you for that, perfectionist. I thank you for being a perfectionist and always pushing me to be great. You always bring out the best of the Dogg, Dr. Dre and that I do appreciate."

But this career-capping honor doesn't mean that Dre's slowing down anytime soon. In fact, Dre told ET that he thinks his best work yet is ahead of him.

"I feel like I'm in my bag right now, I'm making the best music I've ever done," he shared, "and I'm not exaggerating."

RELATED CONTENT: