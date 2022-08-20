Dr. Dre Says He Came so Close to Dying From Brain Aneurysm Doctors Invited Family to Say 'Last Goodbyes'
Dr. Dre's prognosis didn't look good after he suffered a brain aneurysm in January 2021. In fact, things looked so bleak doctors thought the rap mogul was going to die, so they invited his family to the hospital to say their "last goodbyes."
Dre made the startling revelation on the Workout the Doubt podcast where he discussed in more detail the medical scare that put him in the ICU for two weeks. The rapper told host Dolvett Quince that, while he was at Cedars-Sinai hospital, nobody was allowed to visit him because the hospitalization came amid the pandemic.
"But they allowed my family to come in," he said. "I found out later, they called them up so they could say their last goodbyes because they thought I was outta here."
Dre explained there was great fear he wouldn't wake up if he fell asleep, so the hospital staff went to great lengths to ensure his safety and health.
"Because of what was going on in my brain, they had to wake me up every hour on the hour for two weeks to do these tests," he recalled. "basically looking like sobriety tests, like touch your nose, rub your heel on your calf and all that s**t."
Dre ultimately took to Instagram to assure fans he was "doing great" and would be out of the hospital soon, but only now has he revealed the dangerous level he reached as a result of the brain aneurysm.
Also in the podcast, Dre opened up about working on the Marvin Gaye biopic What's Going On. Dre is producing alongside Jimmy Iovine and Andrew Lazar. Allen Hughes is directing and Marcus Gardley (The Color Purple) is handling the script.
"I think this is the next big thing for me, the Marvin Gaye movie," he said. "That's gonna go f***ing nuts."
