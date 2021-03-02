Dr. Oz Helps Revive a Man at Newark Airport

You never know when you'll need a doctor.

Late Monday night, Dr. Mehmet Oz happened to be in the right place at the right time when a man fell to the floor at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

"Port Authority Officer Jeffrey Croissant was on patrol when he witnessed a man fall to the floor in the baggage claim area in Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport. Officer Croissant rushed to the man who was not breathing and did not have a pulse. Officer Croissant called for back-up immediately and began CPR on the man," the Port Authority Police Department said in a press release.

Dr. Oz happened to be coming off the same flight and had just arrived at the baggage claim carousel when he noticed the emergency and rushed over to help Officer Croissant perform CPR on the man.

"Within minutes, back up arrived and Port Authority Officers Michael Bock, Matthew Vecchione and Daniel Olbrich started oxygen and deployed a defibrillator on the man. After several more cycles of CPR, the man started breathing on his own and was stabilized. The 60-year old New Jersey resident was transported to the hospital in intensive care and is undergoing further evaluation," the PAPD's statement read.

Officer Croissant admitted that he didn't recognize Dr. Oz at first because "everyone wears masks." After realizing Dr. Oz was his help, he thought, "What better help to have than a cardiac surgeon?" the officer said in a statement.

The Dr. Oz Show host opened up about the harrowing experience on Twitter.

"Last night, a man collapsed near me and my family after we arrived @EWRairport. I performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man's airway. Thankfully, the airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life," Oz tweeted.

Last night, a man collapsed near me and my family after we arrived @EWRairport. I performed CPR with the help of a Newark Port Authority police officer and cleared the man's airway. Thankfully, the airport had a defibrillator nearby that we were able to use to save his life. https://t.co/OMlQWVI9KT — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 2, 2021

"As a physician and a human being, it’s our responsibility to jump in when there’s a medical emergency. Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator," Oz added Tuesday before sharing an article on how to perform CPR to anyone who finds themself in a similar situation.

As a physician and a human being, it’s our responsibility to jump in when there’s a medical emergency. Another critical reminder of how important it is to take the time to learn how to do CPR and use a defibrillator. — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) March 2, 2021

